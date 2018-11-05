Vehicle found stuffed with dried marijuana

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man with a lengthy criminal history in the Rogue Valley was arrested for carrying over 40 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
On Saturday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a vehicle in Central Point. It turned out the vehicle was literally stuffed full of marijuana.
JCSO said 42 pounds of dried pot was stored inside the vehicle’s cab and trunk. “For reference,” JCSO wrote, “the limit for personal possession of marijuana is eight OUNCES — or one ounce in a public place.”
The person driving the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Andrew William Long, was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana, a felony offense. He was also cited for driving while uninsured and driving with a suspended license.
Long has been arrested over a dozen times in Jackson County since 2015.