Vehicle stolen with child inside; child later found safe in Redding

REDDING, Calif. – A vehicle was stolen with a child still inside in Northern California. That child is now back with their parents.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday morning, a woman left her child in a parked vehicle at a home in the 12000 block of Cinder Road in Redding so she could go into her home and change. When she came out, she saw the vehicle driving away with an unknown suspect behind the wheel and her child still inside.
Police arrived at the scene and canvassed the area while alerting other agencies about the incident.
About a half-hour after the initial report, a citizen called police and said he found the stolen vehicle without a driver and the child still inside, in good health.
The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been identified.