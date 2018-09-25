Vehicle struck by train, one dead in northern California

DORRIS, Calif. – A person was killed after her vehicle was reportedly struck by an Amtrack train in northern California Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at a Highway 97 railroad crossing in Dorris near North Railroad Avenue.
A vehicle with a single female occupant was crushed by the northbound train, which stopped close to the scene. The female inside was killed.
The California Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating the crash. So far, they haven’t released any further information.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.