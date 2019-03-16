Vendors preparing for 15th annual Oregon Cheese Festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Calling all cheese lovers, the annual Oregon Cheese Festival is starting Saturday.
It’s the largest cheese festival in the Pacific Northwest.
They’ll be featuring dozens of cheese makers, wine, beer, chocolate vendors… as well as many other things to taste.
Last year, festival organizers say they had more than 4,000 people. And this year, they’re expecting even more.
“The folks who are making local, handmade cheeses are the best people in the world,” said Katie Bray, Executive Director of the Oregon Cheese Guild. “They are really wonderful stewards of the land, they take care of their animals. They really care about their product and they’re just making something that’s delicious.”
For 15 years, the festival has brought in cheese-makers and cheese-lovers from across the world.
Along with all the samples, the festival offers classes and a four-course dinner.
The two-day festival will end Sunday night.
