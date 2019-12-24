Venice floods on Christmas Eve

VENICE, Italy (NBC) – Venice was hit by another high tide on Christmas Eve, a month after the worst flooding in 50 years.
Tourists, however, waded into the flooded Saint Mark’s Square Tuesday, dressed in colorful shoe protectors.
Even as the city recovers from November’s devastation, water levels rose the day before Christmas, with a tide peaking at four-and-a-half feet.
Beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, Venice suffered its worst week of flooding in mid-November since records began in 1872, recording four tides above four-and-a-half feet in just seven days.
Last Month’s floods caused around $1 billion of damage, according to the mayor, and severely damaged the tourism industry on which the lagoon city relies.