Verdict reached in 2015 Central Point murder case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Rogue Valley man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Central Point convenience store has been found guilty “except for mental disease or defect,” according to his attorney.
Robert Davies-Calhoun was accused of shooting and killing Douglas Spaur in November of 2015 at the “Stop N Go” on Table Rock Road.
Police said the two men didn’t know each other and got into a verbal confrontation before things turned deadly.
Davies-Calhoun’s attorney said he has a history of mental illness, which at the time of the incident blurred his perception of reality and ability to distinguish right from wrong.
After firing numerous attorneys, Davies-Calhoun was sent to the Oregon State Hospital after his mental state was called into question. His attorney said he’s since been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
During his trial this month, the defense brought in experts from the Oregon State Hospital and Jackson County Jail.
The state argued Davies-Calhoun did not have a major mental diagnosis, especially one that would affect his ability to perceive reality at the time of the attack.
On January 23, 2020, Davies-Calhoun was found “guilty except for mental disease or defect,” his attorney said. That essentially means the murder was intentionally committed but Davies-Calhoun was suffering from a major mental disorder when it happened.
Sentencing will be determined by a psychiatric review board before the end of the month.