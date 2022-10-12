Verdict reached in Alex Jones defamation case

WATERBURY, Conn. – A jury in Connecticut has awarded nearly one billion dollars to Sandy Hook families and a first responder.

The 15 plaintiffs will get $965,000 from conspiracy theorist and talk-show host Alex Jones and his company.

They sued for defamation over his false claims that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax.

20 small children and six adults were killed in that mass shooting.

The jury verdict is a significant victory for the plaintiffs.

The award covers defamation, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.

Meanwhile, Jones’ attorney says he will appeal the verdict.