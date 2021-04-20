Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of third-degree murder, and guilty of manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose death touched off protests against police brutality.
Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.
Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was placed in the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department until sentencing.
