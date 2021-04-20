Home
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World Video ,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – After 45 witnesses, three weeks of testimony and almost an entire day of closing statements, the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial reached a verdict.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of third-degree murder, and guilty of manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose death touched off protests against police brutality.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was placed in the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department until sentencing.

This is a breaking news story. Watch the video above or refresh for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »