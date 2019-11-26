“Very dangerous wind storm” headed toward Southern Oregon, Northern California

MEDFORD, Ore. – The forecast surrounding a “bomb” cyclone headed toward Northern California and Southern Oregon has recently been updated by the National Weather Service.
According to the government agency, damaging winds and heavy snow will hit the region Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning. The cold temperatures will continue after Wednesday, which could contribute to icy conditions on roadways.
As of 8:45 Tuesday morning, the NWS said the low-pressure system is headed toward Crescent City, California. Snow levels are expected to go as low as 500-1,000 feet above sea level Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service said the heavy snow expected with this system could make some higher-elevation roadways unpassable and increase the possibility of crashes. Icy roadways could keep causing problems until the end of the week.
The NWS is concerned with the winds the storm could bring to the area. Gusts of up to 72 miles-per-hour are expected in the Brookings area, with gusts between 37 and 58 miles-per-hour expected in the Rogue Valley. Flooding is not considered to be a threat.
Heavy snow is expected in the Mt. Shasta area and on the Siskiyou Summit, the NWS said.
Pacific Power is advising Southern Oregonians that the storm could result in loss of power to some areas.
For the latest road conditions in Oregon, visit http://www.tripcheck.com. For California road conditions: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.