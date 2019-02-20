“Very large” avalanche reported on Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – Wet, heavy snow led to a large avalanche on Mount Shasta.
On February 13, the mountain received several feet of fresh snow is less than 24 hours. The following day saw a rapid warming trend with rain mixing with snow. The new precipitation covered a cold, hard layer of snow from the previous weekend.
The mix of snow layers was the likely cause of a large avalanche that ultimately covered a three-mile-long gulch. The slide deposited at least 30 feet of extra snow in an area known as the climber’s gully.
According to the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center, the avalanche was classified as “very large.”
There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.