Veterans aboard Honor Flight will return home Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of southern Oregon veterans left the Medford airport early Thursday morning for a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight.
The non-profit aims to make sure every World War II and Korean War veteran that’s still with us gets to see their war memorials in our nation’s capital.
They’ll be returning to the valley on Sunday and everyone is invited to welcome them home at the airport.
They’re scheduled to touch down just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Among the veterans on this week’s flight is a 100-year-old female veteran who served in the Army.