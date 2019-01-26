Veteran’s bike stolen, community on the lookout

MEDFORD, Ore.– A special gift meant for a local veteran has now been stolen leading to a wave of support over social media to help find the hijacked present.
Karin Wicks, an employee with A First Choice Staffing & Medical Registry – a medical staffing company – told NBC5 News over the phone that the veteran, Al Smith, spent years doing odd jobs around and for the facility.
After getting to know Smith, Wicks learned about his story and seven months ago, purchased a blue three-wheeled bike with two baskets to help Smith get around. Wicks said while he was hesitant at accepting the gift at first, he soon came to love the gift.
“For the last seven months, he has told me every time that he sees me, how much he loves the bike, how much that he is so happy and so thankful,” said Wicks.
However, last Sunday, while parked and locked up outside of the Pit Stop Lounge in Medford, Smith found that his lock had been cut and the bike was gone. What was a way to ease the Air Force veteran’s transportation across the city; now had been taken from him.
“It was way easier on my legs because I have a bad leg,” said Smith. NBC5 News caught up with Smith on Friday to hear more about him and his bike. He says he doesn’t understand why someone would take his bike but he doesn’t want help, he just ask it be returned.
“I don’t want charity. I would like the bike returned,” he said.
Medford police have been notified of the incident and a report was filed. They say in most cases though, even if the bike does have a serial number the chances of getting the bike back are slim.
Wicks says she wasn’t aware if the bike had a serial number or not.
