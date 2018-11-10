Home
Veterans day deals

MEDFORD, Ore. – From free coffees, appetizers, and buy-one-get-one-free meals, to free dessert and free workouts, there are more than a dozen locations around the region offering freebies and deals to the men and women who’ve served.

Here’s a list of free meals and discounts in honor of Veterans Day (information from USA Today):

Applebee’s Neighborhood GrillFree meal from a special menu Sunday.

Buffalo Wild WingsFree small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries Sunday.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free deal Sunday.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee beverage.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam® from 5 a.m. to noon on  Monday.

Human Bean: Free drink on Sunday.

Little CaesarsFree Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage Sunday, plus 10 percent off everyday.

Orangetheory fitness: Free classes all weekend for veterans and $25 off the OTBeat Burn.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday.

Shari’s: Everyone can order Petite Top Sirloin & Eggs for $9.99 on Sunday and Monday.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a special menu Sunday.

