Veterans day deals

MEDFORD, Ore. – From free coffees, appetizers, and buy-one-get-one-free meals, to free dessert and free workouts, there are more than a dozen locations around the region offering freebies and deals to the men and women who’ve served.
Here’s a list of free meals and discounts in honor of Veterans Day (information from USA Today):
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from a special menu Sunday.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries Sunday.
Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free deal Sunday.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee beverage.
Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam® from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.
Human Bean: Free drink on Sunday.
Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu Sunday.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage Sunday, plus 10 percent off everyday.
Orangetheory fitness: Free classes all weekend for veterans and $25 off the OTBeat Burn.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday.
Shari’s: Everyone can order Petite Top Sirloin & Eggs for $9.99 on Sunday and Monday.
Starbucks: Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Sunday.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a special menu Sunday.