Veterans run through Oregon as part of the Old Glory Relay

Klamath Falls, Ore.- A cross country relay that started in Seattle is making it’s final stop in Oregon tonight.
The organization Team Red, White & Blue is running its fourth annual Old Glory Relay.
Organizers say the event connects American veterans to their communities and honors those who have sacrificed themselves in service.
“If you dig deeper really a lot of it’s like “hey I want that connectedness, that camaraderie that I used to have when i was in the military” and they get that in Team RWB because we create it again for them,” said Dan Brostek, spokesperson for Team RWB.
The relay will travel over 4,600 miles with more than 70 groups taking part carrying the flag to its final destination in Tampa, Florida.