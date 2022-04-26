Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House announced that Harris got positive results on both a rapid and PCR test Tuesday morning.

Her office said she is not experiencing any symptoms.

Harris has not been with President Joe Biden since the Easter Egg Roll event at the White House on April 18th.

Harris left for California that same afternoon.

Her last event was in California on Thursday.

She returned to Washington D.C. Monday night.

Harris is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, most recently on April 1st.

According to her office, she will isolate and continue to work from home.