Home
Victim identified in Josephine County murder investigation

Victim identified in Josephine County murder investigation

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Update (10-10-17 10:07 a.m.) – Police have identified the victim involved in a murder investigation as 70-year-old Michael Eugene Benedict Sr. from Murphy, Oregon.

Suspect Troy Miles Dawson

Murphy, Ore.-  Josephine County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a homicide.

The case was initially called in on Friday October 6th after witnesses say they saw a trailer on fire near the 15oo block of Shanty Creek Road.

One local man is shocked it happened in what he calls ‘a quiet area.’ He says talk in the community has begun, as locals search for answers in the unexpected situation.

“What we have heard, the young man involved if he is the perpetrator, that this was his mothers boyfriend that was killed. I don’t know why there, was it a confrontation or what.”

After flames went up on the 1500 block of Shanty Road and one person was found dead, Oregon State Police arrested 24 year old Troy Miles Dawson in connection with the fire and death.

No word yet on who was killed or how the fire started.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics