Victim identified in Josephine County murder investigation

Update (10-10-17 10:07 a.m.) – Police have identified the victim involved in a murder investigation as 70-year-old Michael Eugene Benedict Sr. from Murphy, Oregon.
Murphy, Ore.- Josephine County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a homicide.
The case was initially called in on Friday October 6th after witnesses say they saw a trailer on fire near the 15oo block of Shanty Creek Road.
One local man is shocked it happened in what he calls ‘a quiet area.’ He says talk in the community has begun, as locals search for answers in the unexpected situation.
“What we have heard, the young man involved if he is the perpetrator, that this was his mothers boyfriend that was killed. I don’t know why there, was it a confrontation or what.”
After flames went up on the 1500 block of Shanty Road and one person was found dead, Oregon State Police arrested 24 year old Troy Miles Dawson in connection with the fire and death.
No word yet on who was killed or how the fire started.