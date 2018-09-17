Victim in Medford homicide identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman killed in a reported shooting Friday has been publicly identified.
On September 14, Medford police responded to the 3000 block of Arrowhead Drive at about 2:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the scene shortly thereafter.
When police arrived, they found KayLynn Klosterman, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jesse Aaron Allen.
On September 15, Allen was found inside a residence in the 700 block of Linn Road in Eagle Point. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on a single charge of murder. Police said they believe they found the weapon used to kill Klosterman.