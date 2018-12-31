Victim of fatal crash on Highway 238 identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of Grants Pass Sunday night.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 238 near milepost 8.5.
Investigators determined a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by 64-year-old Grants Pass resident Daniel Horowitz was traveling eastbound on the highway when it veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
The passenger, 76-year-old Julie Horowitz, died at the scene. Daniel Horowitz was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP said a medical event is being blamed for the crash.