Victim sent to the hospital after shooting

MEDFORD, ORE. — Medford Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Police say they received reports of shots fired at 11:13pm Tuesday night along the 1700 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a man had gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was still being treated early Wednesday morning. No word on his condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect and tell us they will release more information later today.
