Victim sent to the hospital after shooting

MEDFORD, ORE. —  Medford Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say they received reports of shots fired at 11:13pm Tuesday night along the 1700 block of Crater Lake Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man had gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was still being treated early Wednesday morning. No word on his condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect and tell us they will release more information later today.

