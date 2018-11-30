Video captures deputy escaping the Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. – During the devastating Camp Fire, a Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was working to help evacuate the community of Paradise found himself in big trouble. And he caught it all on camera. The sheriff’s office described the events as follow:
“On November 8, 2018, BCSO Deputy Aaron Parmley was driving on Pentz Road in Paradise attempting to locate four nurses from Feather River Hospital who needed help evacuating. Flames were on both sides of the roadway and he couldn’t see more than ten yards in front of him. His car became disabled, forcing him to get out and walk on foot. He activated his body-worn camera in hopes of capturing what he thought would be the last moments of his life.”
At least 88 people were killed in the Camp Fire. The number of people unaccounted for is over 190.