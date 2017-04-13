VIDEO: Suspect demands keys from Redding woman at gunpoint

The Redding Police Department said the incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on March 27 at the woman’s place of employment, located in the 1900 block of Hilltop Drive.
According to police, after the 42-year-old victim parked her car in the parking lot, an unknown white man walked up to the driver’s side door.
The woman told police the man pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.
Police said the woman refused and drove off.
Officers searched the area after the incident, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
The man is described by police as being around 60-years-old with a heavy-set build. He had a gray beard and was wearing a beige and green baseball cap with a dark jacket. The man was also carrying some sort of handbag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 503-225-4200.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Secret Witness of Shasta County. Tips can be provided anonymously through www.scsecretwitness.com or by calling (530)243-2319