Video: Thomas Fire rages near Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. (CNN) – Video shows a dramatic look at the Thomas Fire as it burns near Montecito, California. It looks more like a lava flow than a wildfire.
Firefighters have contained 25% of the massive fire in Southern California. It’s a hopeful sign that crews are making headway as winds in the area decrease to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour.
The outlook for rain, however, remains grim. Meteorologists expect it to stay dry for at least the next seven days.
At more than 236,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, the Thomas Fire is now the fifth-largest wildfire in modern California history. The blaze is larger than New York City.