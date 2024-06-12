Beloved artist, caterer, ‘untamed soul’ Donna Patella passes away at 71

The Rogue Valley lost a beloved artist and caterer late last month.

Over the years, Donna Patella worked as a florist, art teacher, wedding and event planner, and caterer.

She passed away on May 29 surrounded by loved ones.

Patella is described by family as an untamed soul who lived to feed friends and family, sit in the sun, cruise in a convertible, and enjoy a pool party.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat and her two children, Dominic and Martina and two grandchildren as well as a pack of rescued bulldogs over the years.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 News extend our deepest sympathies to Pat and the entire Patella family.

Donations may be made in honor of Donna to the following non-profit organizations (please kindly use her name when donating):

Pacific Northwest Bulldog Rescue

1271 NE Highway 99W #156

McMinnville, OR 97128

Tax ID – 91-2161100

Family Nurturing Center, Farm to Food Program

825 E. Main Street, Suite A

Medford, OR 97504

Tax ID – 16-1726574

The Kidney Project at UCSF

UCSF Foundation PO Box 45339

San Francisco, CA 94145

Tax ID – 94-2829914

