Beloved artist, caterer, ‘untamed soul’ Donna Patella passes away at 71

The Rogue Valley lost a beloved artist and caterer late last month.
Over the years, Donna Patella worked as a florist, art teacher, wedding and event planner, and caterer.
She passed away on May 29 surrounded by loved ones.
Patella is described by family as an untamed soul who lived to feed friends and family, sit in the sun, cruise in a convertible, and enjoy a pool party.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pat and her two children, Dominic and Martina and two grandchildren as well as a pack of rescued bulldogs over the years.
All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 News extend our deepest sympathies to Pat and the entire Patella family.
Pacific Northwest Bulldog Rescue
1271 NE Highway 99W #156
McMinnville, OR 97128
Tax ID – 91-2161100
Family Nurturing Center, Farm to Food Program
825 E. Main Street, Suite A
Medford, OR 97504
Tax ID – 16-1726574
The Kidney Project at UCSF
UCSF Foundation PO Box 45339
San Francisco, CA 94145
Tax ID – 94-2829914
