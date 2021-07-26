HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoCheung Ka Long wins fencing gold for men's individual foil Cheung Ka Long wins fencing gold for men's individual foil Olympic Zone Sports Video July 26, 2021 Newsroom Staff CHEUNG Ka Long, Fencing, Hong Kong, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong, China wins fencing gold for men’s individual foil at the Tokyo Olympics. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »