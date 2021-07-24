HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoChina's Sun Yiwen wins fencing gold in dramatic fashion China's Sun Yiwen wins fencing gold in dramatic fashion Olympic Zone Sports Video July 24, 2021 Newsroom Staff china, Fencing, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics, SUN Yiwen China’s Sun Yiwen beat Romania’s Ana Maria Popescu in dramatic fashion to win women’s epee gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »