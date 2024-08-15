DUNSMUIR, Ore.- Dunsmuir becomes the first Firewise Community in Siskiyou County and the community plans to celebrate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firewise USA program encourages homeowners to take individual responsibility for preparing their homes from the risk of wildfire.

Firewise Communities are those that have taken appropriate measures to become more resistant to wildfire structural damage.

The NFPA says it’s never too late to become a Firewise Community.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 7th, folks can head to the Dunsmuir Community Center for free food and drinks and to learn more about being a Firewise Community.

