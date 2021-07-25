HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoFrance's Buchard defeats Kocher via ippon in 16 seconds France's Buchard defeats Kocher via ippon in 16 seconds Olympic Zone Sports Video July 25, 2021 Newsroom Staff BUCHARD NORDMEYER Amandine, France, Judo, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics France’s Amandine Buchard defeats Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher via ippon in 16 seconds to advance to gold medal bout. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »