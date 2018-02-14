Friend of homeowner shocked to hear about home invasion robbery

“I can’t believe this happened to them,” Diaz said. “They just moved here like Saturday night.”
Police were called to his friend’s house for an home invasion robbery Tuesday night.
“They just bought their first house and I helped them do their floors,” said Diaz.
Police say three suspects duct-taped and tied up the homeowner before taking off with several pounds of marijuana. Police followed, finally catching two of the suspects after they crashed on North Phoenix Road in Medford.
“I had called them and they don’t answer their phones. I hope they are okay,” Diaz said.
Police arrested 23-year-old Ashton Garrett and 24-year-old Erick Cervantes Melinero. Police say they’re still working to zero in on a third suspect who may have split from the others after the invasion.
Whatever happened, police say everyone–the suspects and victim–may have been connected in some way.
“There have been correspondents between the two of them, I don’t think they know each other personally but that’s part of the investigation that we are working on,” Detective Josh Abbott of Central Point Police said.
While police work on solving the crime, Diaz just hopes his friends are safe.
“I hope that they are okay that nothing happened to them because I love them and like them too much. I just cant believe this is happening,” said Diaz.