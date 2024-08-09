Grants Pass Fire gets new Type 3 Wildland Engine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire has a new Type 3 Wildland Engine, all thanks to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s engine program is funded by Oregon’s 2021 Senate Bill 762.

Medford Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 1, will receive a Type 6 Wildland Engine.

Type 3 Wildland Engines will also be allocated to Jackson County Fire District 3, as well as Jacksonville and Ashland Fire Departments. Williams Rural Fire Protection District will be receiving a tactical tender.

Learn more about the program here: https://www.oregon.gov/…/wild…/pages/engine-program.aspx

