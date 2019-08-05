Homicide investigation leads to murder charges in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man charged with murder appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.
56-year-old Timothy Dale McCarter was arraigned on charges including murder.
“We have Mr. McCarter in custody on charges of murder,” said Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “And, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the first degree.”
The homicide happened early Saturday morning at a home on Wall Street.
Police say McCarter used a sword to stab victim Wildon Chadwell.
Steve Albers was in the home at the time of the incident. He explained, “There was a fight, and somebody cuts his legs, in both arteries, and he bled to death.”
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated, and the homicide remains under investigation.
“We have not recovered a weapon,” D.A. Costello said. “We did locate a sheath that the weapon was kept in, but we do have eyewitnesses that indicate Mr. McCarter utilized that weapon.”
Once completed, police reports will be submitted to a Klamath County grand jury.
No pleas were entered at Monday’s hearing.
McCarter’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 12th.
