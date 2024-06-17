House fire in rural Medford results in total loss

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fire season is in full effect after to structure fires early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning Jackson County Fire District 5 and other agencies responded to a rural structure fire in the 5000 block of Pioneer Road in Medford. Units arrived around 4:45am to a fully involved house with fires spreading to vegetation and a two story garage. Crews were able to contain the fire to just the house though but it was a total loss.

Jackson County Fire District 5 says Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains is providing support and resources to the residents. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also earlier Saturday morning, Medford Fire Department crews responded to a small fire at a manufactured home on the 1400 block of Thomas Road.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and everyone was able to escape unscathed after their smoke alarm activated.

While the fire is under investigation, MFD says it appeared to be related to the home’s electrical wiring and wants to remind the public if you have electrical issues in your home, get a licensed electrician to inspect it.

