How to keep your home cool – tips from Energy Trust

OREGON – Here are some tips on how to keep your home cool without overworking those air conditioners.

Closing windows and window coverings during the day to keep the sun out does make a difference.

Opening windows at night or in the early morning will also let cool air in.

If you have a ceiling fan, set it to spin counterclockwise to push air down and create a cool breeze.

Weatherproof your home by sealing up drafty doors and windows, or cracks hidden in attics and basements and crawlspaces.

Avoid using appliances that generate heat.

When no one is home set the thermostat a few degrees higher than you normally would.

And be sure not to run your AC lower than 72 degrees.

