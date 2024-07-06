Jacksonville named HGTVs most charming town in Oregon

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – We can officially say Jacksonville is the most charming thanks to a new title from HGTV.

The network has just named Jacksonville as the most charming small town in all of Oregon. That makes it one of HGTV’s 50 most charming towns in the entire US.

HGTV says what sets it apart is the Britt Music and Arts Festival, the shops, the restaurants, hiking, biking, and the Applegate Valley Wine Trail. Of course, we already know all of this.

By the way, HGTV named Carmel by the Sea as California’s most charming small town.

