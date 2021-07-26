HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoJapan wins shoot-off for men's team archery bronze medal Japan wins shoot-off for men's team archery bronze medal Olympic Zone Sports Video July 26, 2021 Newsroom Staff Archery, Bronze Medal Match, Finals, japan, men's team, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics The Japanese men’s archery team defeated the Netherlands 5-4 with a shoot-off for the bronze medal in Tokyo. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »