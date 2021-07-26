Home
Japan's Shohei Ono wins second judo gold on home turf

Japan's Shohei Ono wins second judo gold on home turf

Olympic Zone Sports Video , , ,


Shohei Ono of Japan won his second consecutive judo gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s -73 kg weight class.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »