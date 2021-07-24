HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoKelley Hurley falls to ROC's Murtazaeva in Table of 16 Kelley Hurley falls to ROC's Murtazaeva in Table of 16 Olympic Zone Sports Video July 24, 2021 Newsroom Staff Fencing, HURLEY Kelley, MURTAZAEVA Aizanat, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, ROC, Summer Olympics, United States Kelley Hurley fell to ROC’s Aizanat Murtazaeva in a Table of 16 bout at the Tokyo Olympics. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »