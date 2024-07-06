Legally Blonde at Oregon Cabaret Theater

ASHLAND, Ore. – Good movies are hard to reproduce on the stage but the Oregon Cabaret Theatre does it with ease.

The new Legally Blonde production opened July 5.

Previously having a conquered Little Shop of Horrors, Five on Fire, and Beehive, they’re moving on to Elle Woods and her triumphant story. The show promises to WOW with layers of storytelling through words but also movement and dancing.

Oregon Cabaret Theater Associate Artist/Casting Director Lauren Blair said, “There’s this theory of theater where when you can’t say it, you sing it. And when you can’t sing it, you dance it. So, we’re just cranking that story up at several more notches.”

You can see the show now through September 1 every day except Tuesday, although some days only offer matinee performances.

For specific times and to make reservations, visit OregonCabaret.com Or just call their box office at 541.488.2902

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.