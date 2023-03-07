Local organizations raising awareness for Problem Gambling Awareness Month

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

As a result, local organizations are looking to promote resources that can help with gambling addiction.

Its an effort dedicated to increase the awareness of problem gambling.

That includes prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Problem gambling is the continuation of gambling, despite negative personal, social and financial consequences.

There are warning signs to look out for including spending more time gambling, bet sizes increasing or borrowing money.

Shawn Martinez from Josephine County Prevention and Treatment Services said, “far extreme cases are people have had to claim bankruptcy, legal problems, losing your job, family, thinking about suicide.”

Martinez said treatment for problem gambling is free to anyone who needs it.

She urges anyone looking for help to reach out to the Josephine County prevention team or Options for Southern Oregon.