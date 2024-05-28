Medford’s Eastwood Cemetery hosts Memorial Day open house

Posted by Ethan Quin May 28, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore – In honor of Memorial Day, Eastwood Cemetery held an open house. Visitors could stroll the grounds and pay their respects for the fallen as well as enter the mausoleum. The cemetery was originally founded in 1890 by the International Order of the Odd Fellows and is the resting place for many historical locals.

Karen Burg, the cemetery administrator, says “we are having an open house at our cemetery, of course, Memorial Day, we are here to honor our fallen and we wanted to bring awareness about our cemetery. A lot of people don’t know the cemeteries here.”

The cemetery offers tours every second Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.

It is always looking for volunteers to help with the cemetery grounds.

Ethan Quin
