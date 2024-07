MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police have a brand-new officer keeping his nose to the grindstone.

Meet KODA Medford’s newest canine!

KODA and his handler just finished six weeks of training and passed the Oregon Police Canine Association certification standards.

Medford Police Department currently has two drug dogs and two patrol dogs.

