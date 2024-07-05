New F-15 display at Veterans Park in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls officially has a new addition; a retired F-15 aircraft.

The display is located directly in the middle of the city’s park. The F-15 was donated by the Air Force in 2021.

The city and Klamath County wanted to display it in honor of Klamath’s brave veterans, and the city and counties patriotism. Dozens came out today after the city’s Fourth of July parade for the dedication.

Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said, “Some actual hardware that flew and defended our country. Here in Klamath County, means a whole lot to me means a lot to our community. As I mentioned earlier today, Kingsley isn’t Kingsley without Klamath and Klamath isn’t Klamath without Kingsley. And for the last eight years we’ve been working hard to get this to be able to be here.”

The city and Klamath County used $600,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

The display can be seen year-round at Veterans Memorial Park to honor remember and celebrate those who’ve served our country.

