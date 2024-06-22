North Bend Library renovation begins in July

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The North Bend Public Library is officially set for a major renovation.

This comes after years of fundraising.

The city says the goal is to update the 35-year-old building to make it safer and more accessible and welcoming.

Renovations will include a refurbish lobby and entrance and updated Community Room, children’s room and a teen area. Plus there will be more accessible bathrooms and new lighting and paint and flooring.

The renovations are set to begin this July.

