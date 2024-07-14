Oregon Tech fundraising for new athletic fieldhouse

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech is fundraising for an exciting new project.

Glen and Sherry Thomet graciously donated $1 million to kick off fundraising for a new athletics fieldhouse at the school’s Klamath Falls campus.

The project will include an 8,500-square-foot building offering indoor practice for student-athletes during all seasons.

“The new fieldhouse at Oregon Tech will help our student-athletes train and practice indoors, away from bad weather,” said Oregon Tech Athletic Director John Van Dyke. “It will give them a year-round place to gather and work on their skills, and the Thomet’s gift is a crucial launch of this project and is greatly appreciated.”

The Thomets have been supporters of Oregon Tech since moving to Klamath Falls almost 25 years ago.

The fieldhouse will also house community events, health and wellness programs, as well as academic health science and technology programs.

The project is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

