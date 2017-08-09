Pet of the Week: “Midnight”

Medford, Ore.– “Midnight” is a 5 month old kitten who’s been at SO Humane for a couple of weeks. She is a typical, playful kitten and would be perfect for a family with kids, as she doesn’t mind being handled by children.
For anybody looking into getting a kitten, remember that they are rambunctious and cats are nocturnal so they do have a lot of energy at night time. It may be helpful to burn their energy out during the day so they learn to sleep at night.
If you would like to meet “Midnight” visit SO Humane at 2910 Table Rock Rd in Medford. They are open seven days a week.
