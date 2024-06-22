SMHS graduate Donovan Hunter transferring to TCU

Sharing this just in case you missed this update about local basketball standout Donovan Hunter.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Just last year, South Medford High School’s point guard Donovan Hunter was one of the state’s most exciting recruits.

She committed to Oregon State University (OSU) for the 2023 season, but after her freshman year with the Beavers Hunter is announcing she’s transferring to Texas Christian University. She’ll play as a Horned Frog her sophomore year.

With OSU Hunter started 34 out of 35 games as point guard helping guide the Beavers to a 27 – 8 overall record. She averaged 6.8 points per game 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game.

We’ll be rooting her on as she makes the move to Fort Worth.

