Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit wins taekwondo gold Olympic Zone Sports Video July 24, 2021 Newsroom Staff nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics, Taekwondo, thailand, WONGPHATTHANAKIT Panipak Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit beat Spain's Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win her first taekwondo gold medal.