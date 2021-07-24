Home
Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit wins taekwondo gold

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit wins taekwondo gold

Olympic Zone Sports Video , , , , , ,


Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit beat Spain’s Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win her first taekwondo gold medal.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »