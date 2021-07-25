HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoUSA's Anastasija Zolotic receives first Olympic gold medal USA's Anastasija Zolotic receives first Olympic gold medal Olympic Zone Sports Video July 25, 2021 Newsroom Staff nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics, Taekwondo, United States, ZOLOTIC Anastasija Eighteen-year-old American Anastasija Zolotic receives her gold medal for taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »