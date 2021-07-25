HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoUSA's Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic gold medal USA's Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic gold medal Olympic Zone Sports Video July 25, 2021 Newsroom Staff nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Summer Olympics, Taekwondo, United States, ZOLOTIC Anastasija USA’s Anastasija Zolotic defeated ROC’s Tatiana Minina to win her first Olympic taekwondo gold medal at just 18 years old. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »