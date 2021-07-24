HomeOlympic ZoneSportsVideoYang Qian wins first gold medal in Tokyo Yang Qian wins first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic Zone Sports Video July 23, 2021 Newsroom Staff china, Final, nbcsports, olympic games, Olympics, Saturday 24 July 2021, Shooting, Summer Olympics, Women's Air Rifle, YANG Qian Yang Qian won the 10-meter air rifle competition Saturday to claim the first medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »