Home
Yang Qian wins first gold medal in Tokyo

Yang Qian wins first gold medal in Tokyo

Olympic Zone Sports Video , , , , , , , , ,

Yang Qian won the 10-meter air rifle competition Saturday to claim the first medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »