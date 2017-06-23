Vigil held for man killed over marijuana in Gresham

Gresham, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – Family and friends remember Alex Brodigan, killed during a robbery at an elementary school in Gresham.
Police say Brodigan was shot in the head at North Gresham Elementary Schoool late Monday night.
Court documents indicate Brodigan was killed when he refused to hand over some marijuana.
Four people have been arrested for the murder, two men in their early 20s and two 17 year olds.
On Wednesday, Maria King stood and comforted the mother of Alex Brodigan’s daughter.
They both looked out and saw the spot in the school parking lot where Brodigan was shot and killed inside his car.
King said, “I’ve been trying to keep her in high spirits and just been her support system because that’s what we need right now is support.”
Brodigan was just 24 years old. He died from a single gunshot wound in the parking lot of the grade school he attended as a young boy.
According to King, “Alex was a courageous guy and he was loyal and he loved every minute that he got to spend with his daughter. He was always smiling.”
Court documents say the K-9 unit with Gresham police tracked the shooters down to this house five blocks from the school.
Brodigan’s family says they appreciate how quickly police were able to arrest the suspects.
“it brings light to the story and I’m glad that they got caught as quick as they did so Alex can rest in peace,” said King.